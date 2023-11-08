Top 12 edge of the seat Hollywood crime thrillers to watch on Netfliz, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
American Psycho starring Christian Bale will give you nightmares. It is a psychological crime/horror thriller on Amazon Prime Video.
Leonardo DiCaprio's movie The Departed is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie revolves around the story of an undercover agent and a mole in the team.
Seven starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman is about two detectives hunting for a serial killer inspired by seven sins. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
The Silence of the Lambs is on Amazon Prime Video. The film is about an FBI trainee who seeks help from a psychopathic serial killer to find another criminal.
One of the best films ever, Joker, is on JioCinema. Joaquin Phoenix's chilling performance will send shivers down your spine.
Gone Girl on Netflix is about a woman going mysteriously missing and her husband being a suspect.
Murder on the Orient Express is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about Detective Hercule Poirot who has to solve mystery behind a man's murder in a train.
Enter into the world of Batman and Joker with The Dark Knight which is on JioCinema.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix is about a murder that takes place at a billionaire's birthday celebrations.
Al Pacino is the best star when it comes to crime thrillers. His Scarface is on JioCinema.
The Good Nurse is on Netflix. Starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the story is about the existence of a serial killer in the hospital.
L.A. Confidential on Amazon Prime Video is about detectives solving a case of multiple homicides unearthing shocking truths about their own department.
