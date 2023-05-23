TOP 12 ENT News: Vikram on Kennedy, Samantha-Varun and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023
Deepika Padukone REACTS to Dwayne Johnson’s depression battle saying ‘Mental Health Matters’.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan leaves everyone stunned with another picture on social media.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut bats for Tanu Weds Manu 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan to have intimate scenes in Citadel India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, an Etimes report dismissed the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan jam with a young fan on Punjabi songs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan wishes his daughter Suhana on her birthday with an adorable video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was not thick-skinned like him to survive Bollywood politics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra flaunts her engagement ring at Mumbai airport.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for carrying a pillow at Mumbai airport.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiyaan Vikram responds to Anurag Kashyap’s claims about the PS1 & 2 actor not calling him back for Kennedy offer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag says that he will make a film with Vikram one day before they both retire.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan and Mouni Roy made their Cannes debut.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fardeen Khan’s new look left fans mesmerized.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top TV News Today: Ayesha Singh, Anupamaa, Karan Kundrra and more
Find Out More