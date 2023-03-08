TOP 12 Entertainment News: Ranbir Kapoor to take paternity break, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's first Holi and more

Let's have a look at the top entertainment newsmakers of the day. From Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and more have grabbed headlines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor says that he hopes Raha gets his quieter personality and not Alia Bhatt's lively personality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shamas Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother revealed that he would beat his staff and called it a routine. He shared an audio file on Twitter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani who tied the knot celebrated their first Holi together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In one of his recent interviews, while promoting Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he will take a couple of months' break after completing the shoot of Animal in April.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubman Gill has been linked to Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar. A report claimed Shubman has a crush on Rashmika Mandanna. The cricketer had a funny reaction to the same. He asked when did he say he himself does not know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji was criticised for her voice but she stood her ground. Her voice becomes her unique identity and fans love her voice. On other hand, Rani also revealed that because of her understanding husband and daughter, she can work without worrying about the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer movie Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar has got good advance booking already. It has sold more tickets than Cirkus and Shehzada.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen shared a picture of stretching out for the first time after her angioplasty surgery for her heart attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal trended big time on Twitter because of their Holi snaps and video featuring Vicky and his father Sham Kaushal dancing together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and revealed that she did Queen for money and after that she for her due and deserving credit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports have surfaced about the remuneration of Project K stars. While Prabhas is said to charge Rs 50 crores, as per India Today, Deepika Padukone is taking home Rs 10 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sukesh Chandrasekhar penned a heartfelt letter for Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Holi. He showered her with love and said that he will go to any extent for her and he loves her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
