TOP 12 Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan's double role in Jawan, Kangana Ranaut supports SS Rajamouli and more  

If reports are anything to go by, Karan Johar is in talks for remaking the Marathi hit film called Jhimma. Names like Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Neena Gupta are on KJo's wish list as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor has confirmed that his next after The Night Manager is international series with Hawkeye Jeremy Renner. Called Rennervations it is likely to drop on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut wished Swara Bhasker on marrying political activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad. Swara and Kangana had some differences but it seems they have moved on. Swara thanked Kangana for her wishes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An Action Hero and Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana has been appointed as the UNICEF India National Ambassador.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is going to shoot for an intense chase sequence in which he will be seen in a double role. Jawan is helmed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara alongside Vijay Sethupathi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zee Studios announced that Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, the film based on real incidents is going to release on 17 March. The trailer drops on 23rd February.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Zoom reports ETimes, Nargis opened up on her experience of working in Bollywood. She revealed that though she didn't have an as horrible experience, she did face different kinds of people. However, Nargis is clear in her goal and moves away from such people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt recently opened up about being a mom. She wouldn't describe being a mom as challenging or difficult but as love and sunshine and all things happy. Alia also revealed that she had to change her style in order to incorporate nursing her little one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 is in the making and the sequel's script is penned in such a way that it might have a crossover of Tiger and Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada was released on Friday. The film has taken a very slow start and has minted only Rs 6 to Rs 7 crore. It is half of what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned on the opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajamouli has been facing flak for his statement on religion being a kind of exploitation. Kangana Ranaut has extended her support to the RRR director and has called him a nationalist and a yogi of the highest order.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed Heeramandi was announced with a stellar cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal and Sanjeeda Shaikh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
