TOP 12 ENT New: Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi Rautela and more

From Shah Rukh Khan calling his terminally ill fan to Urvashi Rautela being slammed about her 'fake' crocodile neckpiece and more made news.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023
Akshay Kumar visited the Kedarnath temple and sought blessings. The actor’s video of greeting fans with folded hands went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon expressed that she was frustrated as she did not have the kind of opportunities she wished for. The actress believes she has more to offer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan did a video call with his dying fan from West Bengal and promised to help her and attend her daughter’s wedding and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hansika Motwani slammed the reports of casting couch in the Tollywood industry saying that she never made any comments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gulshan Deviavah reveals that he has no clue about Tamannaah and Vijay Varma’s real equation, but they sure share an amazing chemistry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR actor Ray Stevenson passed away at the age of 58. His talent management agency revealed his shocking demise but shared no further updates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress on her chat show shares that she wants to love and have a heartbreak and then hon her acting skills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick Jonas in a podcast interview shared that he and Priyanka are bringing up Malti Marie as per both Hindi and Biblical principles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chris Gayle expressed his desire to work with Deepika Padukone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut during a media interaction stated that the ban on The Kerala Story is not correct. She calls it an insult to the constitution.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar has flown to Zurich to celebrate his upcoming birthday. He has reportedly invited only a few close friends who go a long way back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens call Urvashi Rautela a liar for claiming that the price of the Cartier crocodile neckpiece went up from Rs 200 crores to Rs 276 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!