TOP 12 ENT New: Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi Rautela and more

From Shah Rukh Khan calling his terminally ill fan to Urvashi Rautela being slammed about her 'fake' crocodile neckpiece and more made news.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

Akshay Kumar at Kedarnath

Akshay Kumar visited the Kedarnath temple and sought blessings. The actor’s video of greeting fans with folded hands went viral.

Kriti Sanon on not getting good roles

Kriti Sanon expressed that she was frustrated as she did not have the kind of opportunities she wished for. The actress believes she has more to offer.

Shah Rukh Khan calls his fan

Shah Rukh Khan did a video call with his dying fan from West Bengal and promised to help her and attend her daughter’s wedding and more.

Hansika slams reports

Hansika Motwani slammed the reports of casting couch in the Tollywood industry saying that she never made any comments.

Tamannaah-Vijay dating?

Gulshan Deviavah reveals that he has no clue about Tamannaah and Vijay Varma’s real equation, but they sure share an amazing chemistry.

Ray Stevenson’s demise

RRR actor Ray Stevenson passed away at the age of 58. His talent management agency revealed his shocking demise but shared no further updates.

Shehnaaz wants to love

The actress on her chat show shares that she wants to love and have a heartbreak and then hon her acting skills.

Nick on Malti’s upbringing

Nick Jonas in a podcast interview shared that he and Priyanka are bringing up Malti Marie as per both Hindi and Biblical principles.

Collab expected?

Chris Gayle expressed his desire to work with Deepika Padukone.

Kangana on The Kerala Story

Kangana Ranaut during a media interaction stated that the ban on The Kerala Story is not correct. She calls it an insult to the constitution.

Birthday party

Karan Johar has flown to Zurich to celebrate his upcoming birthday. He has reportedly invited only a few close friends who go a long way back.

Urvashi donned a fake necklace?

Netizens call Urvashi Rautela a liar for claiming that the price of the Cartier crocodile neckpiece went up from Rs 200 crores to Rs 276 crores. 

