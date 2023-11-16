Top 12 feel good family movies on OTT that promise to keep the festive spirit alive
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Hum Saath Saath Hai on Netflix revolves around family values, relationships, and the bond between siblings.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun on Prime Video is a celebration of family relationships and weddings with vibrant songs and emotions.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Prime Video is a family drama focusing on the values of love, family, and reconciliation.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Prime Video is a classic tale of love and family values set against a backdrop of Indian traditions.
Baghban on Disney+ Hotstar is a poignant story highlighting the struggles of aging parents and the significance of family bonds.
Piku on SonyLiv is a heartwarming film revolving around the unique relationship between a daughter and her father.
English Vinglish on Prime Video is a heartwarming narrative about self-respect, empowerment, and familial support.
Vivaah on Prime Video is a touching love story centered on family values and relationships in an Indian setting.
Taare Zameen Par on Netflix emphasizes parental understanding and support for a child with learning disabilities.
Munna Bhai MBBS on Prime Video is a heartwarming comedy-drama about a gangster who pretends to be a doctor to fulfill his father's wish, spreading love and humanity.
Golmaal Again on Disney+ Hotstar is a hilarious installment of Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise Golmaal.
All the Best on Prime Video is a comedy-drama about mistaken identities and hilarious situations, creating chaos but a good watch with family.
