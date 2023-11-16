Top 12 feel good family movies on OTT that promise to keep the festive spirit alive

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Hum Saath Saath Hai on Netflix revolves around family values, relationships, and the bond between siblings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Aapke Hain Koun on Prime Video is a celebration of family relationships and weddings with vibrant songs and emotions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Prime Video is a family drama focusing on the values of love, family, and reconciliation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Prime Video is a classic tale of love and family values set against a backdrop of Indian traditions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baghban on Disney+ Hotstar is a poignant story highlighting the struggles of aging parents and the significance of family bonds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piku on SonyLiv is a heartwarming film revolving around the unique relationship between a daughter and her father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

English Vinglish on Prime Video is a heartwarming narrative about self-respect, empowerment, and familial support.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivaah on Prime Video is a touching love story centered on family values and relationships in an Indian setting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taare Zameen Par on Netflix emphasizes parental understanding and support for a child with learning disabilities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munna Bhai MBBS on Prime Video is a heartwarming comedy-drama about a gangster who pretends to be a doctor to fulfill his father's wish, spreading love and humanity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal Again on Disney+ Hotstar is a hilarious installment of Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise Golmaal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All the Best on Prime Video is a comedy-drama about mistaken identities and hilarious situations, creating chaos but a good watch with family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Beauty secrets of Korean women to look younger than your actual age

 

 Find Out More