Top 12 filmmakers whose colossal flops made fans wonder what went drastically wrong

Top 12 Bollywood filmmakers who delivered unbelievably huge flops which made fans shake their heads in disbelief

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Bombay Velvet

Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet was one of the biggest flops in the history of Bollywood

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan starred in Love Aaj Kal which tanked. Imtiaz Ali got huge flak

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thugs Of Hindostan

After an opening of Rs 50 crores plus, Thugs of Hindostan tanked badly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jagga Jasoos

Ranbir Kapoor, Anurag Basu's lavishly mounted Jagga Jasoos flopped badly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aiyaary

Neeraj Pathak has a good track at the box office. Aiyaary could not even recover 50 per cent of budget

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cirkus

Rohit Shetty had to face trolling after the epic failure of Cirkus.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guzaarish

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last flop movie is Guzaarish with Hrithik and Aishwarya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

'83

Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's '83 under-performed to the extent that the former chose to forego his fees

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goodbye

Vikas Bahl's film with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna folded up rather badly at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bheed

Anubhav Sinha's powerful film was a complete washout at the box office. But it got good reviews.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zero

Aanand L Rai earned the wrath of SRK fans after the epic failure of Zero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pagalpanti

The film is considered as one of the weakest movies of Anees Bazmee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Jr NTR and more: Indian celebs whose kids' name are connected to mythology and spirituality

 

 Find Out More