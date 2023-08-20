Top 12 High-school K-dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more to take you back to school

Hi K-drama lovers, we are here with a list of 12 K-dramas based around high school. It's addictive with themes that'll blow you away.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023

Moments of 18

What's it like to be 18? Catch this amazing drama on Netflix. 

Dream High

Did you ever think of what's it like to aspire to be a K-pop idol? Watch Dream High on Netflix then.

Solomon's perjury 

Would you love to watch a murder mystery at an elite school? Watch this thriller on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

True Beauty

Did you ever suffered from an inferiority complex? Watch this amazing high-school romance drama on Amazon Prime Video. 

Class of lies

This one is a school crime drama series that will hook you into from episode one. Watch it on Viki. 

Sassy, go go

Also known as Cheer Up, this Kdrama shares stories of different individuals studying in school. It's on Viki. 

Secret Campus

Secret Campus deals with the trials and tribulations of a teenager, Kdrama style. Watch it on YouTube. 

Orange Marmalade

Imagine a world where humans and vampires coexist. It's entertaining and fun and on Viki

School 2013

This is one of the most highly recommended Kdramas ever. It's available on Viki. 

Who Are You: School 2015

Identical twin sisters separated at birth, One privileged and one poor. Watch this intriguing drama on Zee5. 

Master of Study

What happens when you have the right mentor, the perfect teacher? It's heartwarming and available on YouTube. 

Reply 1997

Wanna watch something on friendship, love and brotherhood? Head over to Amazon Prime Video. 

