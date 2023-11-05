Top 12 Highest paid South Indian stars and their net worth
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Nagarjuna Akkineni has a net worth of Rs 3010 crores. The actor reportedly charges Rs 8 crore per film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan has a net worth of Rs 1370 crore. The Game Changer actor takes home about Rs 45 crore to 60 crore per film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian 2 star Kamal Haasan charges over Rs 100 crore for his films. The actor's net worth is around Rs 450 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Deccan Chronicle, Rajinikanth is charging about Rs 100 crore per film. His net worth is around Rs 430 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo actor Thalapathy Vijay earns Rs 80 crore to 100 crore per movie. Vijay's net worth is around Rs 445 crore as per online information.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal's approximate net worth is around Rs 313 crores. He charges Rs 8 crore to 17 crore per movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2 hunk Allu Arjun takes about Rs 10 crore for a film. The DJ star's net worth is around Rs 370 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas reportedly takes home Rs 100 crore for each film. His net worth is around Rs 215 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush charges approximately Rs 15 crore per movie. His net worth is around Rs 160 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Prince of Tollywood Mahesh Babu has a net worth of Rs 256 crore. His fees per movie are around Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali beauty Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular actresses. Her net worth is around Rs 130 crore. She charges Rs 3 crore to 6 crore per film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the media report, Jawan beauty Nayanthara's net worth is approximately Rs 183 crores. She takes home about Rs 5 to 10 crore for one film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BONUS: Ventakesh Daggubati's net worth is Rs 2200 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BONUS: Chiranjeevi is one of the most successful stars. The megastar's net worth is around Rs 1650 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Lady Killer and other top 10 box office disasters of 2023
Find Out More