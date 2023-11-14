Top 12 highest rated animated movies on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has an IMDb rating of 8.7. The movie is on Netflix for all to watch.

Spirited Away on Netflix is a story of a young girl who ends up in an abandoned amusement park. The movie is on Netflix and is rated 8.6 on IMDb.

Coco is a story of a young boy who accidentally is transported to Land of Dead. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.4 and is on Disney+Hotstar.

The 1994 version of The Lion King has an IMDb rating of 8.5. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

WALL-E on Disney+Hotstar has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10. It is the story of a robot who has to clean up the garbage on Earth in the year 2805.

The Japanese animated movie Your Name. has an IMDb rating of 8.4. It is a romantic drama with its leads have magical powers.

The 2009 release UP is on Disney+Hotstar. The story of a widower and a boy scout going on a trip has an IMDb rating of 8.3.

Inside Out on Disney+Hotstar has an IMDb rating of 8.1. The story follows a 11-year-old who's life changes after she moves to San Francisco from Minnesota.

The first Toy Story of 1995 has an IMDb rating of 8.3. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

The third instalment of Toy Story that released in 2010 also has the same rating. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Princess Mononoke is on Netflix. The film with IMDb rating of 8.3 is set in 14th century.

Howl's Moving Castle is about witches, spells and more. The movie on Netflix has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

