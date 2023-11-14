Top 12 highest rated animated movies on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has an IMDb rating of 8.7. The movie is on Netflix for all to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spirited Away on Netflix is a story of a young girl who ends up in an abandoned amusement park. The movie is on Netflix and is rated 8.6 on IMDb.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Coco is a story of a young boy who accidentally is transported to Land of Dead. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.4 and is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 1994 version of The Lion King has an IMDb rating of 8.5. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
WALL-E on Disney+Hotstar has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10. It is the story of a robot who has to clean up the garbage on Earth in the year 2805.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Japanese animated movie Your Name. has an IMDb rating of 8.4. It is a romantic drama with its leads have magical powers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2009 release UP is on Disney+Hotstar. The story of a widower and a boy scout going on a trip has an IMDb rating of 8.3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inside Out on Disney+Hotstar has an IMDb rating of 8.1. The story follows a 11-year-old who's life changes after she moves to San Francisco from Minnesota.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first Toy Story of 1995 has an IMDb rating of 8.3. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third instalment of Toy Story that released in 2010 also has the same rating. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Princess Mononoke is on Netflix. The film with IMDb rating of 8.3 is set in 14th century.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Howl's Moving Castle is about witches, spells and more. The movie on Netflix has an IMDb rating of 8.2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Horoscope 14 November, 2023: Get insights about your love life, work, health and much more
Find Out More