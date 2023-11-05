Top 12 highest-rated South Indian movies on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty and Charlie has an 8. 8 IMDb rating. It is on Voot Select, Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb. Akshay Kumar is going to star in the Hindi adaptation. Watch the OG on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Peranbu is about a father raising a child with cerebral palsy all alone. The movie has a rating of 8.7 too. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karthi's Kaithi is one of the highest-rated South Indian action movies. It has an 8.5 rating on IMDb. It is on SonyLiv and Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumbalangi Nights is about four brothers who are at odds with each other. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video or rent it on Apple TV. It has a rating of 8.5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is on SonyLiv and Amazon Prime Video too. It has an 8.5 IMDb rating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Visaaranai is a fact-based drama about cops in Andhra Pradesh who frame four labourers for a crime and torture them. It is on Netflix and has an 8.5 IMDb rating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush starrer Pudhupettai is an underworld crime drama. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus Hotstar. It has 8.5 IMDb rating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vada Chennai is another action crime drama starring Dhanush with a rating of 8.4. Check it out on SonyLiv, Disney Plus Hotstar or MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yet another Dhanush starrer on the list. Asuran is a little gore but thrilling. It follows a father-son story and has an 8.4 rating. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 is at number 11 with a rating of 8.4 as well. Catch up on it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishab Shetty's Kantara is on Netflix. The movie broke several records and put the Kannada movies at the forefront again. It has an 8.3 rating on IMDb.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan allegedly got flak from the Bachchans for kissing Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor in her films
Find Out More