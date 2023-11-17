Top 12 Hindi and South Indian psychological thrillers to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Badla on Netflix is a revenge-driven narrative of a woman's attempt to clear her name in a murder case.

Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar is a confrontation between a police officer and a ruthless gangster.

Andhadhun on Netflix is about a blind pianist gets embroiled in a murder mystery, filled with twists and turns.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix is a suspenseful drama surrounding a cop investigating an enigmatic case.

Kahaani on Prime Video is about a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband leads to an unexpected revelation.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru on Prime Video is about a retired cop who recounts an unsolved case that still haunts him.

Ratsasan on Disney+ Hotstar is a gripping tale of a cop tracking down a serial killer.

Drishyam on Prime Video is a gripping story of a man's efforts to protect his family after a shocking incident.

U-Turn on SonyLiv is about a journalist investigating mysterious deaths linked to a U-turn on a highway.

Super Deluxe on Netflix is an anthology film intertwining multiple narratives and unusual circumstances.

Lucia on Prime Video is a story about lucid dreaming with unexpected twists.

Awe! on Netflix is a unique narrative exploring interconnected stories and human emotions.

