Top 12 Hindi crime and suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

Andhadhun on Netflix is a dark, twisted tale involving a blind pianist in a web of crime and deceit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a man's efforts to protect his family after a crime is committed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video is about a pregnant woman's search for her missing husband in Kolkata, filled with suspense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix is a gripping mystery thriller involving a police officer's investigation into a murky case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla on Netflix is a crime thriller with an intriguing plot of revenge and deception.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No One Killed Jessica on Netflix is based on a true story, it's about a journalist's fight for justice in a high-profile murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gupt: The Hidden Truth on Zee5 is a suspense thriller about a man accused of murdering his stepfather.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Johnny Gaddaar on Disney+ Hotstar involves a heist gone wrong and its aftermath.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday on Netflix is an intense thriller about a common man's fight against terrorism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar on Netflix is based on true events, the film delves into the investigation of a double murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Table No. 21 on JioCinema is a suspenseful thriller about a deadly game and its consequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ugly on Disney+ Hotstar is a gritty tale revolving around a missing child that reveals the dark facets of human nature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 effect: Sunny Deol debuts at IFFI 2023, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to perform

 

 Find Out More