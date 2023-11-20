Top 12 Hindi crime and suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Andhadhun on Netflix is a dark, twisted tale involving a blind pianist in a web of crime and deceit.
Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a man's efforts to protect his family after a crime is committed.
Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video is about a pregnant woman's search for her missing husband in Kolkata, filled with suspense.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix is a gripping mystery thriller involving a police officer's investigation into a murky case.
Badla on Netflix is a crime thriller with an intriguing plot of revenge and deception.
No One Killed Jessica on Netflix is based on a true story, it's about a journalist's fight for justice in a high-profile murder case.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth on Zee5 is a suspense thriller about a man accused of murdering his stepfather.
Johnny Gaddaar on Disney+ Hotstar involves a heist gone wrong and its aftermath.
A Wednesday on Netflix is an intense thriller about a common man's fight against terrorism.
Talvar on Netflix is based on true events, the film delves into the investigation of a double murder case.
Table No. 21 on JioCinema is a suspenseful thriller about a deadly game and its consequences.
Ugly on Disney+ Hotstar is a gritty tale revolving around a missing child that reveals the dark facets of human nature.
