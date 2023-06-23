Top 10 Hindi films on OTT platforms that you can watch with your old parents

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023

Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Parineeti shine in this film about friendships and ageing. You can watch it on Zee 5.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer is loaded with comedy and emotions. It is on Prime Video.

Dangal

One of Indian film industry's biggest hits Dangal is there for viewing on Netflix

Ludo

Ludo which has some family elements is on Netflix. The music score is superb.

Drishyam

Drishyam will have your whole fam on the edge of their seats. It is there on Amazon Prime Video.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi, Ananya Panday starrer is on Prime Video. It is a laugh riot.

Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary's movie always brings tears in your eyes. It is there on Netflix.

English Vinglish

Late Sridevi is simply sublime in English Vinglish. It is there on Netflix.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

The big budget Sooraj Barjatya film is available on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar

Badhaai Ho

This rib-tickling family comedy is available on Disney Hotstar. It is a perfect stressbuster.

Piku

Deepika Padukone's Piku is there on Prime Video, Sony LIV and Jio Cinema

Barfi!

One of Ranbir Kapoor's finest films you can watch it on Netflix, MX Player, Prime Video

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar's endearing romance is there on Zee 5 and Netflix

