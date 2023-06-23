Top 10 Hindi films on OTT platforms that you can watch with your old parents

Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Parineeti shine in this film about friendships and ageing. You can watch it on Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer is loaded with comedy and emotions. It is on Prime Video.
One of Indian film industry's biggest hits Dangal is there for viewing on Netflix
Ludo which has some family elements is on Netflix. The music score is superb.
Drishyam will have your whole fam on the edge of their seats. It is there on Amazon Prime Video.
Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi, Ananya Panday starrer is on Prime Video. It is a laugh riot.
Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary's movie always brings tears in your eyes. It is there on Netflix.
Late Sridevi is simply sublime in English Vinglish. It is there on Netflix.
The big budget Sooraj Barjatya film is available on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar
This rib-tickling family comedy is available on Disney Hotstar. It is a perfect stressbuster.
Deepika Padukone's Piku is there on Prime Video, Sony LIV and Jio Cinema
One of Ranbir Kapoor's finest films you can watch it on Netflix, MX Player, Prime Video
Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar's endearing romance is there on Zee 5 and Netflix
