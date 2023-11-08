Top 12 Hindi OTT shows with Indian states as backdrop on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and more

Top 12 Hindi OTT shows on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Jio Cinema and more which tell stories from all over India

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

The Railway Men

The Railway Men which will come on Netflix is based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Kaala Paani

This survival drama on Netflix is set in the pristine Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Dahaad

The crime thriller series on Prime Video is set in Rajasthan

Jamtara

This Netflix show around a phishing scam is based in Jharkhand

Mirzapur

Mirzapur on Prime Video has made the town famous amongst desis

Maharani

This Sony LIV show is inspired by the life of Rabri Devi of Bihar

Tandav

Delhi is the location of Tandav on Prime Video

Grahan

This Disney+Hotstar series is based on the Sikh riots of 1984 in Delhi

Kohrra

Hailed as one of the best of 2023, Netflix's Kohrra is set in Punjab

Aranyak

This Netflix series is set in Himachal Pradesh and is a murder mystery

Kota Factory

This Netflix show is based on the city of Kota in Rajasthan

Jehanabad

This Sony LIV show is based on the city of Jehanabad in Bihar

