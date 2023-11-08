Top 12 Hindi OTT shows with Indian states as backdrop on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and more

Top 12 Hindi OTT shows on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Jio Cinema and more which tell stories from all over IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
The Railway Men which will come on Netflix is based in Bhopal, Madhya PradeshSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This survival drama on Netflix is set in the pristine Andaman and Nicobar IslandsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The crime thriller series on Prime Video is set in RajasthanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Netflix show around a phishing scam is based in JharkhandSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur on Prime Video has made the town famous amongst desisSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Sony LIV show is inspired by the life of Rabri Devi of BiharSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi is the location of Tandav on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Disney+Hotstar series is based on the Sikh riots of 1984 in DelhiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hailed as one of the best of 2023, Netflix's Kohrra is set in PunjabSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Netflix series is set in Himachal Pradesh and is a murder mysterySource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Netflix show is based on the city of Kota in RajasthanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Sony LIV show is based on the city of Jehanabad in BiharSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!