Top 12 Hindi web series with twisted plots on OTT for thorough entertainment

From Asur 2, Dahaad to The Family Man: A look at web series with most twisted plots.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Asur 2

The twisted tale of Subh Joshi who considers himself to be the reincarnated version of Devil will leave your minds boggled. The web series is on JioCinema.

Dahaad

The story about a serial killer is shocking. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor starrer is a twisted tale of power and money. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Human

Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari's web series on a medical scam is on Disney+Hotstar.

Paatal Lok

The crime thriller Paatal Lok on Netflix is as twisted as it can get.

Aarya

Aarya starring Sushmita Sen in the lead is also on Disney+Hotstar.

The Family Man

Both the seasons of Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man have received rave reviews.

Special Ops

Disney+Hotstar's web series Special Ops is an action espionage thriller that will keep you hooked throughout.

Sacred Games

The hype around Sacred Games is enough to say that it is a must watch. It is on Netflix.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is a twisted tale of woman running a drug cartel.

Candy

Candy series on JioCinema is also quite interesting.

Matsya Kaand

Matsya Kaand on MX Player is an interesting story of a conman.

