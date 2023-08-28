Top 12 Hindi web series with twisted plots on OTT for thorough entertainment

From Asur 2, Dahaad to The Family Man: A look at web series with most twisted plots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
The twisted tale of Subh Joshi who considers himself to be the reincarnated version of Devil will leave your minds boggled. The web series is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story about a serial killer is shocking. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor starrer is a twisted tale of power and money. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari's web series on a medical scam is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The crime thriller Paatal Lok on Netflix is as twisted as it can get.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya starring Sushmita Sen in the lead is also on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the seasons of Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man have received rave reviews.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disney+Hotstar's web series Special Ops is an action espionage thriller that will keep you hooked throughout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The hype around Sacred Games is enough to say that it is a must watch. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is a twisted tale of woman running a drug cartel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Candy series on JioCinema is also quite interesting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Matsya Kaand on MX Player is an interesting story of a conman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!