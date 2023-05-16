Top 12 Hindu-Muslim couples in Bollywood that prove love has no religion

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023

Take a look at the Hindu- Muslim couples in Bollywood that shows love has nothing to do with religion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are happily married and have two kids.

Swara Bhasker got married to a Muslim politician Farhad Ahmad and was trolled.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married last year and their love is for forever.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are epitome of love as they are just meant to be together.

Farah Khan is married to Sirish Kunder and have three kids.

Mana Shetty was a Qadri before marrying Suniel Shetty, not many are even aware of this.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were married but hit separated.

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak are married and they are in a happy space.

Soha Ali Khan is madly in love with Kunal Khemu and is married to him for 10 years now.

Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah are the classic example of what love looks like.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee faced a lot of criticism for marrying a Muslim man.

