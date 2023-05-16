Top 12 Hindu-Muslim couples in Bollywood that prove love has no religion
Manisha Mandal
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
Take a look at the Hindu- Muslim couples in Bollywood that shows love has nothing to do with religion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are happily married and have two kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swara Bhasker got married to a Muslim politician Farhad Ahmad and was trolled.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married last year and their love is for forever.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are epitome of love as they are just meant to be together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farah Khan is married to Sirish Kunder and have three kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mana Shetty was a Qadri before marrying Suniel Shetty, not many are even aware of this.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were married but hit separated.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak are married and they are in a happy space.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soha Ali Khan is madly in love with Kunal Khemu and is married to him for 10 years now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah are the classic example of what love looks like.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devoleena Bhattacharjee faced a lot of criticism for marrying a Muslim man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
