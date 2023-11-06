Top 12 Hollywood murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Clue on Amazon Prime Video is about the mysterious death of the party host.
L.A. Confidential on Amazon Prime Video is about Los Angeles Police Department detectives investigating multiple homicides.
Game Night on Amazon Prime Video is about a group of friends entangled in a real-life mystery.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a comic fantasy murder mystery on Disney+ Hotstar.
Brad Pitt starrer Se7en is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Mystic River is a neo-noir murder mystery on Amazon Prime Video.
Rear Window is available to watch on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler starrer Murder Mystery is streaming on Netflix.
Murder on the Orient Express is a gripping film that can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
Zodiac on Amazon Prime Video is about a man hunting for a zodiac killer.
The Bone Collector is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Knives Out on Netflix revolves around a crime novelist's murder.
