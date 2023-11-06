Top 12 Hollywood murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Clue on Amazon Prime Video is about the mysterious death of the party host.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

L.A. Confidential on Amazon Prime Video is about Los Angeles Police Department detectives investigating multiple homicides.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game Night on Amazon Prime Video is about a group of friends entangled in a real-life mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a comic fantasy murder mystery on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brad Pitt starrer Se7en is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mystic River is a neo-noir murder mystery on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rear Window is available to watch on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler starrer Murder Mystery is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder on the Orient Express is a gripping film that can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zodiac on Amazon Prime Video is about a man hunting for a zodiac killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bone Collector is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Knives Out on Netflix revolves around a crime novelist's murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Attack on Titan finale: Powers of 9 Titans that you wish you'd have

 

 Find Out More