Top 12 Hollywood psychological thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

The Silence of the Lambs is about the iconic character ever created, Dr Hannibal Lecter. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Meet and greet with parents of a couple go awry. Get Out can be watched on Netflix, JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video.

The Shining is one of the cult movies on the list. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Alfred Hitchcock gave some of the best thrillers. Vertigo can be watched on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

An insomniac takes up the job of a Taxi Driver but his life becomes increasingly erratic. Watch it on SonyLiv and Amazon Prime Video.

The Sixth Sense is laced with horror. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.

A husband who allows his wife to have affairs becomes a prime suspect in the disappearances of her lovers. Deep Water is on Hulu.

Rosemary's Baby is about a mom who believes her baby is not from this world. Watch this thriller on Amazon Prime Video.

A videographer goes to painful lengths to cover crime scenes. Jake Gyllenhaal's Nightcrawler is on Apple TV.

Gone Girl is a cult movie starring Rosamund Pike. It is on Netflix.

Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson's The Lighthouse will leave you baffled. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems is available on Netflix.

