Top 12 Indian and Hollywood films banned from theatres but streaming now on OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Fire deals with homosexuality and religion in the 90s. Available on Youtube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Censor board banned Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday but it is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gandu's abusive language didn’t let the movie release in theaters. Gandu streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kissa Kursi Ka is a political drama is now available on Youtube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Loev revolving around a gay couple is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parzania faced a ban because it highlighted the Gujarat riots. However, it is now available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

50 Shades of Grey is banned in India due to its bold scenes. Available on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo has been banned for its adult scenes of rape and torture. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dirty Grandpa film has been banned due to the bold scenes. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magic Mike XXL is about male stripping. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love was banned due to erotic scenes in this film. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Water film portrayed ostracism and misogyny. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 TV divas who tied the knot with super successful and rich men

 

 Find Out More