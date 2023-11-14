Top 12 Indian and Hollywood films banned from theatres but streaming now on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Fire deals with homosexuality and religion in the 90s. Available on Youtube.
Censor board banned Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday but it is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Gandu's abusive language didn’t let the movie release in theaters. Gandu streaming on Netflix.
Kissa Kursi Ka is a political drama is now available on Youtube.
Loev revolving around a gay couple is available on Netflix.
Parzania faced a ban because it highlighted the Gujarat riots. However, it is now available on Disney+ Hotstar.
50 Shades of Grey is banned in India due to its bold scenes. Available on Prime Video.
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo has been banned for its adult scenes of rape and torture. Watch on Netflix.
Dirty Grandpa film has been banned due to the bold scenes. Watch on Netflix.
Magic Mike XXL is about male stripping. Watch on Prime Video.
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love was banned due to erotic scenes in this film. Watch on Prime Video.
Water film portrayed ostracism and misogyny. Watch on Prime Video.
