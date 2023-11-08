Top 12 Indian films that were banned in Pakistan but have a high viewership on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Tere Bin Laden: A reporter casts a fake Bin Laden to act in his video message to America, so he can immigrate there.
Delhi Belly: Three struggling room-mates unknowingly become potential prey of a ruthless gangster.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: The actual story of Milkha Singh; a victim of the partition of India and Pakistan.
Children Of War: A country drowning in blood, and a war child's quest for acceptance.
Haider: A young man returns to Kashmir after his father's disappearance to confront his uncle, whom he suspects of playing a role in his father's fate.
Phantom: A disgraced Indian soldier carries out a series of assassinations in the hope of restoring his honour.
Baby: A brilliant counterintelligence unit discovers a plot planned by a crazy maniac.
Bangistan: A pair of foolish terrorists, possessing high ideals but lacking in skill, are determined to transform the world.
Udta Punjab:This is a narrative about drug abuse in Punjab, a wealthy state in northern India, and how drug addiction has killed off the youth there.
Tiger Zinda Hai: It's a spy action drama that is based on a daring rescue mission in Iraq and is the follow-up to the popular film Ek Tha Tiger. It is inspired by true events.
Raazi: A Kashmiri woman agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.
Aiyaary: A military intelligence officer goes rogue with extremely sensitive information about his organization.
