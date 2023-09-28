Top 12 Indian movies based on adultery on Netflix, Amazon and more OTT

Here are the top 12 movies which showcase or have the themes of cheating and adultery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Unfaithful (Netflix)

Diane Lane and Richard Gere starrer has been one of the most talked about movies on adultery.

Indecent Proposal (Amazon Prime Video)

The 1993 movie is based on the 1988 novel by Jack Engelhard. It stars Robert Redford and Demi Moore. 

The Girl on the Train (SonyLiv)

The mystery thriller is based on a book by Paula Hawkins. Emily Blunt is just amazing. 

Murder (YouTube)

Mallika Sherawat, Emraan Hashmi starrer has a great story too, in case you haven't watched it yet. 

Rustom (Zee5)

Ileana's character cheats on Akshay's character. It is based on the life of K. M. Nanavati.  

Haseen Dillruba (Netflix)

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey movie is twisted with themes of adultery. 

Aitraaz (Zee5)

Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is an amazing watch.

Pati Patni Aur Woh (Amazon Prime Video)

A remake but an entertaining one. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya stars in this one. 

Silsila (Amazon Prime Video)

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha starrer was way ahead of its time. 

Masti (YouTube)

Masti will remain a classic entertainer on the same lines as Pati Patni Aur Woh. 

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji starrer also deals with the themes of adultery and cheating. Watch it on Netflix/ Amazon Prime Video.

BONUS: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Dharmendra while being married to Jaya Bachchan steals dates with another woman, Shabana Azmi. It's on Amazon Prime Video.

