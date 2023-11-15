Top 12 Indian movies set abroad highlighting NRI life to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (Netflix) - A film primarily set in New York, exploring the complexities of relationships among NRIs.
Pardes (Prime Video) - The movie revolves around an Indian man's journey to the United States and the cultural differences he encounters.
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (Netflix) - This is a story of a mother living abroad who fights with the government for the custody of her children.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Netflix) - The film showcases the affluent NRI lifestyle and family dynamics set in London.
Kal Ho Naa Ho (Netflix) - A significant portion of the film is set in New York, depicting the lives of NRIs and their emotional journeys.
Anjaana Anjaani (Zee5) - The story of two individuals who meet in New York and embark on a journey together.
Salaam Namaste (Prime Video) - Set in Australia, the film deals with a modern love story and the challenges faced by NRIs in relationships.
The Namesake (Disney+ Hotstar) - Based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel, the movie follows the life of an Indian-American man grappling with his identity.
Hum Tum (Prime Video) - Part of the story takes place in the United States, exploring the relationship between two individuals over different periods.
New York (Prime Video) - A of three friends in New York leading a happy life but they are affected adversely after the 9/11 attack.
London, Paris, New York (Disney+ Hotstar) - The film follows the protagonists exploring their feelings for each other in these international cities.
Desi Boyz (JioCinema) - A story of two friends in the UK facing financial struggles and seeking employment.
