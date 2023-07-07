Top 12 international bestsellers with great plots to inspire Bollywood thrillers

It is said that Drishyam was originally inspired by The Devotion Of Suspect XSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Japanese novel by Keigo Higashino is being made by Sujoy Ghosh in a Bollywood film. It has Kareena in lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a classic mystery with a missing woman, a statue and loads of characters. Bollywood writers can adapt on thisSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Harlan Coben books have been made for Netflix. This is an emotional storySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Alex Michaelides novel The Silent Patient is taut, dramatic and full of betrayal and emotionsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tana French's mystery novel is a psychological drama combined with police investigation. It has great characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harlan Coben's novel is about a father and son. It is a breathtaking thriller novel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a crime fiction novel that combines top class police investigation with human pathosSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This novel by Japanese fiction writer Keigo Higashino is a heady mix of intrigue, emotions and dramaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Chinese mystery novel by Qiu Xiaolong might seem like a simple thriller but has immense social commentarySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Yrsa Sigurdardottir, the Icelandic writer is a master of crime fiction that borders on horror. The Reckoning is a scary thriller till the end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie adaptation of The Snowman got bad reviews in the West. The chilling thriller has enough meat for a desi remake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
