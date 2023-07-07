Top 12 international bestsellers with great plots to inspire Bollywood thrillers

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023

Drishyam

It is said that Drishyam was originally inspired by The Devotion Of Suspect X

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Devotion Of Suspect X

This Japanese novel by Keigo Higashino is being made by Sujoy Ghosh in a Bollywood film. It has Kareena in lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Maltese Falcon

This is a classic mystery with a missing woman, a statue and loads of characters. Bollywood writers can adapt on this

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fool Me Once

Harlan Coben books have been made for Netflix. This is an emotional story

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Silent Patient

Alex Michaelides novel The Silent Patient is taut, dramatic and full of betrayal and emotions

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In The Woods

Tana French's mystery novel is a psychological drama combined with police investigation. It has great characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I Will Find You

Harlan Coben's novel is about a father and son. It is a breathtaking thriller novel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Silence Of The Grave

This is a crime fiction novel that combines top class police investigation with human pathos

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salvation Of A Saint

This novel by Japanese fiction writer Keigo Higashino is a heady mix of intrigue, emotions and drama

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Death Of a Red Heroine

This Chinese mystery novel by Qiu Xiaolong might seem like a simple thriller but has immense social commentary

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Reckoning: A Thriller

Yrsa Sigurdardottir, the Icelandic writer is a master of crime fiction that borders on horror. The Reckoning is a scary thriller till the end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Snowman

The movie adaptation of The Snowman got bad reviews in the West. The chilling thriller has enough meat for a desi remake.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Night Manager becomes most watched series ever on Disney Plus Hotstar; here's why we want more of Aditya Roy Kapur

 

 Find Out More