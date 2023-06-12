Top 12 K Drama stars from OTT shows who can charm hard-core desi audiences too

Vincenzo star Song Joong-Ki, Hyun Bin, Bloodhounds actor Woo Da-Hwan and others: Top 12 K Drama stars from OTT shows who can charm hard-core desi audiences tooSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
Take a look at top 12 OTT KDrama stars who can charm Indian viewersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Vincenzo, Descendants Of The Sun star is a typical flower boy but his swag, charisma has endeared him to millions worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A subtle and nuanced actor, Kim Nam-gil is fab on Netflix show Through The Darkness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Name on Netflix star Bo Hyun Ahn has a great body with a killer smile. We have seen him on Netflix shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game on Netflix is a cult hit. Leading man Lee Jung-jae has a fan base globally after the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hyun Bin is adored for his performance in Netflix's Crash Landing On You. He has manly charm which desis adore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Seo-Joon already has immense fan base in India. He has incredible charm and is a great kisser onscreen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans adored him as Cha Sung-Hoon on Netflix's roaring hit Business Proposal. He has superb comic timing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans know him as the daredevil cop from Netflix's Squid Game. With that body, he is perfect for an action show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Desi K-Drama fans known him from Vincenzo in Netflix. He speaks perfect English, which makes ideal for a crossover show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He played a grey character with aplomb in Somebody. Kim Young-Kwang has the manly looks for a baddie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Woo Do-Hwan is being loved on the Netflix show Bloodhounds. He has the rugged good looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!