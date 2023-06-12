Top 12 K Drama stars from OTT shows who can charm hard-core desi audiences too

Vincenzo star Song Joong-Ki, Hyun Bin, Bloodhounds actor Woo Da-Hwan and others: Top 12 K Drama stars from OTT shows who can charm hard-core desi audiences too

Urmimala Banerjee

Urmimala Banerjee

Jun 12, 2023

Song Joong-Ki

The Vincenzo, Descendants Of The Sun star is a typical flower boy but his swag, charisma has endeared him to millions worldwide.

Kim Nam-gil

A subtle and nuanced actor, Kim Nam-gil is fab on Netflix show Through The Darkness.

Bo Hyun Ahn

My Name on Netflix star Bo Hyun Ahn has a great body with a killer smile. We have seen him on Netflix shows.

Lee Jung-jae

Squid Game on Netflix is a cult hit. Leading man Lee Jung-jae has a fan base globally after the show.

Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin is adored for his performance in Netflix's Crash Landing On You. He has manly charm which desis adore.

Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-Joon already has immense fan base in India. He has incredible charm and is a great kisser onscreen.

Kim Min-Kyu

Fans adored him as Cha Sung-Hoon on Netflix's roaring hit Business Proposal. He has superb comic timing.

Wi Ha-Joon

Fans know him as the daredevil cop from Netflix's Squid Game. With that body, he is perfect for an action show.

Ok Taecyeon

Desi K-Drama fans known him from Vincenzo in Netflix. He speaks perfect English, which makes ideal for a crossover show.

Kim Young-Kwang

He played a grey character with aplomb in Somebody. Kim Young-Kwang has the manly looks for a baddie.

Woo Do-Hwan

Woo Do-Hwan is being loved on the Netflix show Bloodhounds. He has the rugged good looks.

