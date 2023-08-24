TOP 12 K-dramas with best friends-to-lovers trope for the romantic in you

Are you a K-drama fan too? Here's the best romance trope, the BFF-to-lovers-themed dramas for the fan in you...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Our Beloved Summer

Choi Wooshik and Kim Dami starrer is about estranged bickering high-school lovers who come together for another film. Watch it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When the Weather is Fine

Do you love slow-burn romance? Then Seo Kangjoon and Park Minyoung starrer When the Weather is Fine is just for you. Watch it on Viki. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Spring Night

Jung Hae-in and Han Jimin starrer is a trope with strangers-to-friends-to-lovers. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

When your BFF makes you realise you are beautiful inside out and eventually fall in love. The Eunwoo and Soohyang starrer is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Something in the Rain 

Jung Haein and Jinah starrer is about a girl who is dumped by her boyfriend but realises what true love is in her childhood friend's younger brother. Catch up on it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dr Romantic

Han Sukkyu, Yoo Yeonseok Seo Hyunjin and Ahn Hyoseop starrer have three seasons. It is available on Viki to binge-watch. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fight For My Way

Park Seojoon and Go KyungPyo starrer is one of the most recommended and loved BFFs to lovers K-dramas. You can binge-watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pinocchio

Park Shinhye and Lee Jongsuk have been childhood friends. Their families don't get along but no one can stop these friends from falling in love. Watch it on Zee5 and Viki. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She Was Pretty

Park Seojoon and Hwang Jungeum starrer She Was Pretty is too adorable and mushy to handle. Check it out on Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happiness

This one is a dystopian apocalypse thriller on Netflix. Watch BFFs who fight deadly virus and fall in love at the same time. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Nam Joonhyuk and Lee Sungkyung starrer is also the most-watched romance drama on the list. It is on Netflix and HiTV. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundtrack #1

Park Hyungsik and Han Sohee starrer is just 4 four-episode series wherein unrequited childhood love is finally reciprocated. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 69th National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sardar Udham Singh and more wins from Hindi cinema

 

 Find Out More