TOP 12 K-dramas with best friends-to-lovers trope for the romantic in you

Are you a K-drama fan too? Here's the best romance trope, the BFF-to-lovers-themed dramas for the fan in you...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
Choi Wooshik and Kim Dami starrer is about estranged bickering high-school lovers who come together for another film. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do you love slow-burn romance? Then Seo Kangjoon and Park Minyoung starrer When the Weather is Fine is just for you. Watch it on Viki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jung Hae-in and Han Jimin starrer is a trope with strangers-to-friends-to-lovers. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When your BFF makes you realise you are beautiful inside out and eventually fall in love. The Eunwoo and Soohyang starrer is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jung Haein and Jinah starrer is about a girl who is dumped by her boyfriend but realises what true love is in her childhood friend's younger brother. Catch up on it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Han Sukkyu, Yoo Yeonseok Seo Hyunjin and Ahn Hyoseop starrer have three seasons. It is available on Viki to binge-watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Seojoon and Go KyungPyo starrer is one of the most recommended and loved BFFs to lovers K-dramas. You can binge-watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Shinhye and Lee Jongsuk have been childhood friends. Their families don't get along but no one can stop these friends from falling in love. Watch it on Zee5 and Viki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Seojoon and Hwang Jungeum starrer She Was Pretty is too adorable and mushy to handle. Check it out on Viki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one is a dystopian apocalypse thriller on Netflix. Watch BFFs who fight deadly virus and fall in love at the same time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nam Joonhyuk and Lee Sungkyung starrer is also the most-watched romance drama on the list. It is on Netflix and HiTV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Hyungsik and Han Sohee starrer is just 4 four-episode series wherein unrequited childhood love is finally reciprocated. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!