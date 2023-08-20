TOP 12 Kdramas on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT platforms that you can binge-watch in a day

We have compiled a list of 12 Kdramas that you can binge-watch in a single day, one at a time. Kdrama lovers, bookmark this web story!

Aug 19, 2023

Sweet Revenge 2

What if an app lets you have your revenge? Watch this adorable romance drama with 16 episodes on YouTube. 

Soundtrack #1

Park Hyung Sik and Han Sohee starrer is a BFF to-lovers romance on Disney Plus Hotstar. It has only 4 episodes.

Kiss Sixth Sense

A woman who can see future after kissing someone? 12 episodes, watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Hymn of Death

Sucker for tragic period romance? Watch 6 episodes of this show on Netflix. 

Nightmare Teacher

Do you love horror? This 12-episode mini-series will leave you thrilled. Watch it on Viki. 

Business Proposal

Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong starring is a rom-com on Netflix with 12 episodes.

The Sound of Magic

This one starring Ji Chang Wook is a little heavy on emotions but has only 4 episodes and is on Netflix.

You Drive Me Crazy!

Two BBFs fall in love after they sleep together. Sound interesting? Watch the four episodes on Viki. 

Seven First Kisses

What if you get a chance to kiss seven men to find the right one? This one has Kai (EXO), Ji Chang Wook, Lee Minho and more! Watch the 8 episodes on Youtube. 

Love for a Thousand More

A 1000-year-old woman finds love in a hip-hop crew member. Fantasy romance has 10 episodes available on YouTube. 

Girls' Generation 1979

This is an amazing story with a lot of serious themes. Watch the 8-episode series on HiTv. 

Splash Splash Love

What if you are transported back in history and fall in love? There are just 2 episodes that you can binge on HiTv. 

