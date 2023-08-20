TOP 12 Kdramas on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT platforms that you can binge-watch in a day

We have compiled a list of 12 Kdramas that you can binge-watch in a single day, one at a time. Kdrama lovers, bookmark this web story!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023
What if an app lets you have your revenge? Watch this adorable romance drama with 16 episodes on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Hyung Sik and Han Sohee starrer is a BFF to-lovers romance on Disney Plus Hotstar. It has only 4 episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A woman who can see future after kissing someone? 12 episodes, watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sucker for tragic period romance? Watch 6 episodes of this show on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do you love horror? This 12-episode mini-series will leave you thrilled. Watch it on Viki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong starring is a rom-com on Netflix with 12 episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one starring Ji Chang Wook is a little heavy on emotions but has only 4 episodes and is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two BBFs fall in love after they sleep together. Sound interesting? Watch the four episodes on Viki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What if you get a chance to kiss seven men to find the right one? This one has Kai (EXO), Ji Chang Wook, Lee Minho and more! Watch the 8 episodes on Youtube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A 1000-year-old woman finds love in a hip-hop crew member. Fantasy romance has 10 episodes available on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is an amazing story with a lot of serious themes. Watch the 8-episode series on HiTv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What if you are transported back in history and fall in love? There are just 2 episodes that you can binge on HiTv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!