Top 12 Korean dramas dubbed in Hindi to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, MX Player, Zee 5 and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023

Vincenzo

Song Joong-Ki's thrilling drama is one of the best. Vincenzo's dubbed version is on Netflix.

Partners For Justice

Partners For Justice is available on Zee 5. It is about a hit crime-solving pair.

Queen Of Mystery

This show is there on Zee 5 in dubbed Hindi version. Choi Kang Hee is the heroine.

All Of Us Are Dead

You can watch this riveting zombie survival drama in Hindi on Netflix

Hellbound

You can watch Hellbound in Hindi on Netflix. It is on par with Squid Game.

Crash Landing On You

This Netflix drama is there in Hindi. Crash Landing On You is a must watch.

Under The Black Moonlight

You can watch this for free in Hindi on MX Player. This is a thriller cum mystery.

Descendants Of The Sun

This can be watched in Hindi on ZEE 5. DOTS is loved universally.

That Man Oh Soo

This show is there for free on MX Player. The show is about a matchmaker.

Longing Heart

Longing Heart is there on MX Player in Hindi. The show is about unrequited love.

Rich Man

The show is on MX Player is dubbed version. It is a typical rich boy, poor girl romance.

My Love From The Star

This is a comedy show titled as Hamesha. You can see on YouTube.

Boys Over Flowers

You can watch this iconic show on MX Player.

