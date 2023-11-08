Top 12 Korean dramas dubbed in Hindi you can watch on Telegram for free

From Business Proposal to Sweet Home, here is a list of Top 12 Kdramas you can watch for free on Telegram

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

All Of Us Are Dead

This Netflix zombie action thriller is available for free on Telegram

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vincenzo

This action crime drama is superhit with desi audiences

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal

You cannot miss this delightful romcom of Ahn Hyo-Seop and Se-Jeong Kim

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hellbound

Hellbound which is a hit show is also there on Telegram

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uncontrollably Fond

Uncontrollably Fond which is a heart-wrenching romantic series is also on Telegram

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing On You

Crash Landing On You is also there on Telegram for all die-hard romantics

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queenmaker

Netflix's riveting show is also there in Hindi for Korean drama lovers

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Home

Sweet Home the much loved monster drama is also there in Hindi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The King: Eternal Monarch

You can watch this Lee Min-Ho classic as well for free

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Find Me In Your Memory

This emotional K-drama is also there on Telegram in Hindi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Familiar Wife

This story of a husband and wife is also widely watched on Telegram

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Descendants Of The Sun

This blockbuster Korean romance drama is also there on Telegram

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Railway Men: What is the real story of the 1984 Bhopal gas leak tragedy?

 

 Find Out More