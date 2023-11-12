Top 12 Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT that have globally acclaimed performances
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Hometown Cha Cha Cha is loved for the leads' chemistry on Netflix
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beyond Evil on Netflix is loved globally for performance of Shin Ha-Kyun who played Dong-Shik
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo on Netflix left people raving about Song Joong-Ki and Jeon Yeo-Been's acting on the show
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Flower Of Evil on Netflix, MX Player is loved for the terrific acting of Lee Joon-gi
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Glory on Netflix is globally admired for Song Hye Kyo's fab acting
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gong Yoo has sealed a place forever in the hearts of fans with Goblin on Netflix
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Hee-ae and Han So Hee are top class in Netflix show The World Of The Married
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Mister on Netflix is world famous for IU and Lee Sun-Kyun's work
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing On You on Netflix is adored for Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's work
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do we need to say anything about Squid Game on Netflix
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Red Sleeve is one more show with great acting from leads. It is on Viki
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twenty Five Twenty One on Netflix has fab performances from Kim Tae-Ri and Nam Joo-Hyuk
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 and other big Diwali releases over the years that ensured fireworks at the box office
Find Out More