Top 12 Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT that have globally acclaimed performances

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023

Hometown Cha Cha Cha is loved for the leads' chemistry on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beyond Evil on Netflix is loved globally for performance of Shin Ha-Kyun who played Dong-Shik

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vincenzo on Netflix left people raving about Song Joong-Ki and Jeon Yeo-Been's acting on the show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flower Of Evil on Netflix, MX Player is loved for the terrific acting of Lee Joon-gi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Glory on Netflix is globally admired for Song Hye Kyo's fab acting

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gong Yoo has sealed a place forever in the hearts of fans with Goblin on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kim Hee-ae and Han So Hee are top class in Netflix show The World Of The Married

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Mister on Netflix is world famous for IU and Lee Sun-Kyun's work

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing On You on Netflix is adored for Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's work

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do we need to say anything about Squid Game on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Red Sleeve is one more show with great acting from leads. It is on Viki

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twenty Five Twenty One on Netflix has fab performances from Kim Tae-Ri and Nam Joo-Hyuk

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 and other big Diwali releases over the years that ensured fireworks at the box office

 

 Find Out More