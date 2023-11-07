Top 12 Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki and other OTT with highest viewership
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
True Beauty - This hilarious teenage years drama is perfect for those who enjoy following a high school love triangle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boys Over Flowers - A group of popular, wealthy, and sometimes rude boys at the esteemed Shinhwa High School are the focus of the classic teen drama.
Coffee Prince - Choi Han-gyul (Goblin's Gong Yoo), the careless heir to a business that owns a well-known chain of coffee shops, is the focus of this timeless work of Korean drama.
Hometown Cha Cha Cha - Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist from Seoul, loses her shoe while visiting the seaside village of Gonjin, setting off the romantic story of a country boy and a city girl.
Business Proposal - Because of its fun romantic moments, this romantic comedy drama has become the most popular one.
Crash Landing on You - In the end, this drama tells the story of two star-crossed lovers while fusing humor and romance.
Bloodhounds - In the aftermath of pandemic lockdowns, families and small businesses are struggling to recover in this gripping crime drama.
Weak Hero Class 1 - Taking place at a boy's high school where the wealthiest students are the most powerful, this savage webcomic-based drama portrays school violence through a realistic lens.
D.P. - Jung Hae-in plays An Jun-ho in this brutally realistic drama, which follows the young man as he enlists in the South Korean army to fulfill his mandatory military duty.
My Name - Ji-woo (Han So-hee), a young lady involved in the criminal underworld, dies, and she sets out to take revenge in this gripping thriller.
All Of Us Are Dead - Following a group of high school students as the zombie apocalypse descends upon their school, this gripping zombie thriller offers a different take on the drama.
Happiness - Being one of the few dramas to address the COVID-19 pandemic, this contemporary zombie drama is full of surprises at every turn.
