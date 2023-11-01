Top 12 Korean dramas on Netflix with awesome chemistry between leads

Top 12 Korean dramas on Netflix where the fabulous chemistry of the lead pair will make you go awwSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Lee Jun-Ho and Im Yoon-Ah are brilliant in this show about a hotel heirSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a heartwarming show about a girl who connects with her love from past lifeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show has a far-fetched plot but Teo Yoo and Kim Ok-Bin make it relatableSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This series on Prime Video is about a love coach and her relationship woesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a complicated tale of love on Disney + Hotstar where a girl falls for the most unlikely guySource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the bromance of Woo Do Hwan and Sang Yi that steals the show in this Netflix seriesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show is on Disney Plus and notable for leading man, Lee Sang-yoon's performanceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Netflix show is about a mother and a celeb Math tutorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Though not very passionate, Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do-Hyun have great chemistrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a 2022 show but still has one of the best chemistry in recent yearsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The chemistry of the leads was also liked in this showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!