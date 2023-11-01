Top 12 Korean dramas on Netflix with awesome chemistry between leads

Top 12 Korean dramas on Netflix where the fabulous chemistry of the lead pair will make you go aww

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

King The Land

Lee Jun-Ho and Im Yoon-Ah are brilliant in this show about a hotel heir

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

See You in My 19th Life

This is a heartwarming show about a girl who connects with her love from past life

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love To Hate You

This show has a far-fetched plot but Teo Yoo and Kim Ok-Bin make it relatable

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bo-ra! Deborah

This series on Prime Video is about a love coach and her relationship woes

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Call It Love

This is a complicated tale of love on Disney + Hotstar where a girl falls for the most unlikely guy

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bloodhounds

It is the bromance of Woo Do Hwan and Sang Yi that steals the show in this Netflix series

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pandora: Beneath The Paradise

This show is on Disney Plus and notable for leading man, Lee Sang-yoon's performance

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Course In Romance

This Netflix show is about a mother and a celeb Math tutor

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Glory

Though not very passionate, Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do-Hyun have great chemistry

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal

This is a 2022 show but still has one of the best chemistry in recent years

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

The chemistry of the leads was also liked in this show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan, Samarth Jurel and more get nominated for eliminations

 

 Find Out More