Top 12 Korean monster dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT before Sweet Home S2

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Sweet Home Season 2

The second season of Sweet Home is coming on Netflix on December 1, 2023

Sweet Home

Season one came out in 2020 and it was a global hit. Here's a look at other monster Kdramas.

Happiness

This survival drama on Netflix also has infected monsters

Hellbound

One of the uniquely conceived Korean horror monster dramas, this is on Netflix

All Of Us Are Dead

Global viewers loved this zombie drama on Netflix full of gore and emotions

Tale Of The Nine-Tailed

This romance KDrama on Netflix is about a Korean mythical creature

Zombie Detective

This thriller show is there on Prime Video

Black

This is a dark comedy about a Grim Reaper on Netflix

Secret Healer

This is a historical fantasy on Viki with loads of romance and comedy

Master's Sun

This is a romance about a woman who can see ghosts. You can watch on Netflix and Zee5

Gyeongseong Creature

This is a period drama on Netflix about a woman fighting monsters

The Guest

This show is about exorcism and shamanism. You can watch it on Netflix

