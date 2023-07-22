TOP 12 romantic numbers by birthday boy Armaan Malik   

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023

The list is short but Armaan's talent is limitless. He's amazing with romance songs and he's the boss! 

Jab tak from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is uff! 

Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, though a re-visited track but with new lyrics is soulful and melodious. 

Bol Do Na Zara from Azhar is just so heart-touching first love kinda romance number. 

Sab Tera from Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi is on everyone's list. 

Pehla Pyaar from Kabir Singh showcases a different romantic side, an outpouring of love.  

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon is an unrequited eternal romantic number. 

Kaun Tujhe from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is another incomplete love story number that'll tug at your heartstrings. 

Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero needs to be remembered, it's so soulful because of Armaan's voice. 

If you haven't yet heard Tere Mere Darmiyaan from Chef, listen to it NOW! 

Kuch Toh Hain from Randeep Hooda, Kajal Aggarwal's Do Lafzon Ki Kahani has such a great flow. 

Hawaa Banke from Yeh Saali Aashiqui will instantly melt you. 

Dil Mein Chhupa Lunga from Wajah Tum Ho is a seductive romantic number.  

