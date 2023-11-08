Top 12 most controversial Indian films and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is on Zee5. The film about the ouster Kashmiri Pandits faced many controversies before and after release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmaavat is on Amazon Prime Video. The film was mired in controversies as many accused makers of misrepresentation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A satire revolving around several religions, PK faced a lot of backlash before its release. Aamir Khan's film is now on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black Friday movie is on Disney+Hotstar. Anurag Kashyap's film about the 1993 Bomb Blasts was initially banned in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jodhaa Akbar on Netflix was also accused of distorting historical facts. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar is satirical comedy-drama about frauds taking place in the name of religion. The film is on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though Netflix's Sacred Games web series was a huge hit, it ran into controversy when some people objected to how Sikh people are shown in the series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan web series Tandav also ran into trouble as it allegedly hurt religious sentiments of certain people. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol's Aashram series was mired in controversies. The series on MX Player was accused of defaming Babas and Aashram system.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pataal Lok on Amazon Prime Video faced several controversies including 'hurting sentiments' of Sikh community.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bandit Queen, the film that was banned in India, is now on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's web series Leila was also considered to be controversial in nature.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif rejected 7 movies that later became blockbuster hits
Find Out More