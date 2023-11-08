Top 12 most controversial Indian films and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is on Zee5. The film about the ouster Kashmiri Pandits faced many controversies before and after release.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmaavat is on Amazon Prime Video. The film was mired in controversies as many accused makers of misrepresentation.

A satire revolving around several religions, PK faced a lot of backlash before its release. Aamir Khan's film is now on Netflix.

Black Friday movie is on Disney+Hotstar. Anurag Kashyap's film about the 1993 Bomb Blasts was initially banned in India.

Jodhaa Akbar on Netflix was also accused of distorting historical facts. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

OMG starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar is satirical comedy-drama about frauds taking place in the name of religion. The film is on YouTube.

Though Netflix's Sacred Games web series was a huge hit, it ran into controversy when some people objected to how Sikh people are shown in the series.

Saif Ali Khan web series Tandav also ran into trouble as it allegedly hurt religious sentiments of certain people. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Bobby Deol's Aashram series was mired in controversies. The series on MX Player was accused of defaming Babas and Aashram system.

Pataal Lok on Amazon Prime Video faced several controversies including 'hurting sentiments' of Sikh community.

Bandit Queen, the film that was banned in India, is now on Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix's web series Leila was also considered to be controversial in nature.

