Top 12 most emotional Hindi movies on OTT that will make you cry
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Taare Zameen Par is a heartwarming tale of a dyslexic child and his art teacher who helps him discover his potential. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal is about the Phogat sisters and their dad’s efforts as they put everything on line to get a medal for the country. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaan is a story a lot of young boys could relate to as it follows a young boy not being able to follow his dreams due to his parents. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barfi is a tale of love and friendship between a deaf-mute man and an autistic woman and the concept of the right person at the wrong time. Stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A heartwarming story of a daughter's relationship with her ageing father over a road trip. Watch Piku on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tumhari Sulu is an endearing film about a middle-class housewife who discovers herself through a radio show. Stream on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapoor & Sons is a family drama about brothers and differences created between them due to a girl. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Queen is a movie every woman should watch, an uplifting story of self-discovery of a bride as she goes on a honeymoon alone. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dear Zindagi is a young woman's journey of self-exploration and healing, all with the help of a therapist friend. Stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
English Vinglish is the story of a middle-aged woman's journey of learning English. Available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one the best stories of unrequited love, value of friendship and the scare of a heartbreak. Stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in 1953, Lootera is a love story of a couple whose relationship gets in danger due to the guy living a double life. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ahead of Animal, Top 10 Indian movies about baap-beta dynamics to watch on OTT
Find Out More