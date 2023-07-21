TOP 12 most expensive Indian movies ever made, check massive budgets
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is reportedly made in Rs 200 crores.
Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan was made in Rs 220 crores, reports Indiatimes.com.
83, Ranveer Singh starrer biopic on Kapil Dev and the historic win of the Indian cricket team at Lords was made on a budget of Rs 225 crores.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's budget is said to be Rs 270 crores.
Radhe Shyam of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde was made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crores.
Another Prabhas starrer, Saaho is on the list. Its budget is said to be around Rs 350 crores.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra's budget was reported to be Rs 400 crores.
Another Prabhas starrer which broke barriers and made him a Pan India star, Baahubali was made on a budget of Rs 430 crores.
Mani Ratnam helmed Ponniyin Selvan has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crores.
Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crores. It had loads of VFX work.
SS Rajamouli's RRR was reportedly made on a budget of 550 crores.
Topping the list, it is said Adipurush was made on a budget that ranged between Rs 500 to Rs 700 crores.
