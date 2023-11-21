Top 12 movies and web series about love, lust and more on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Modern Love Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video showcase 6 love stories in various forms.
Netflix’s Lust Stories is a 2018 anthology starring Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte and more.
Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix explores unconventional relationships.
Unpaused in anthology movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Lust Stories 2 on Netflix highlights the human desire for sex, love, and sensuality.
Lipstick Under My Burkha on Amazon Prime Video centers around females and their fantasies.
Paava Kadhaigal on Netflix is a Tamil film that explores complex relationships.
Life In A Metro streaming on Netflix explores topics like extramarital affairs, infidelity, ambition, and love.
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is streaming on Netflix.
Gandii Baat on Alt Balaji is a popular web series about lust and sex.
XXX: Uncensored is also an Ekta Kapoor show available on Alt Balaji.
Thankyou For Coming is a chick flick expected to release on Netflix soon.
