Top 12 movies and web series about love, lust and more on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023

Modern Love Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video showcase 6 love stories in various forms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix’s Lust Stories is a 2018 anthology starring Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix explores unconventional relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unpaused in anthology movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lust Stories 2 on Netflix highlights the human desire for sex, love, and sensuality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lipstick Under My Burkha on Amazon Prime Video centers around females and their fantasies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paava Kadhaigal on Netflix is a Tamil film that explores complex relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Life In A Metro streaming on Netflix explores topics like extramarital affairs, infidelity, ambition, and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gandii Baat on Alt Balaji is a popular web series about lust and sex.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

XXX: Uncensored is also an Ekta Kapoor show available on Alt Balaji.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thankyou For Coming is a chick flick expected to release on Netflix soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: World Television Day 2023: Classic TV shows with high re-watch, nostalgia value

 

 Find Out More