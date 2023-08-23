Top 12 must-watch thriller K-dramas on Netflix in August 2023

If you're a fan of gripping plots and unexpected twists, here are 12 Korean thriller dramas on OTT that are a must-watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
An otherworldly face called an angel suddenly starts to materialize to deliver prophecies called decrees that condemn certain individuals to Hell at a specific future time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean-Italian mob lawyer and consigliere of the Cassano crime family returns to his homeland to search for a place to stash the mob's assets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for years of horrific abuse during high school.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hyun is forced to leave his home after losing his family in a car accident and faces a new reality where monsters are trying to wipe out all of humanity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An intriguing thriller about a moon mission where space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A violent and suspenseful K-drama about a woman who puts her trust in a powerful crime boss after the death of her father and enters the police force.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A suspense melodrama about Detective Cha Ji-Won, who seems like a committed family man, but is living in disguise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A story about the families living at Sky Castle, an exclusive residential community that's home to Korea's elite, where their children's success means everything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A coming-of-age zombie apocalypse horror series about students trying to escape from a high school which has become ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series follows a cash-strapped professor who starts working as a drug courier to save his broken family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A survival drama about hundreds of cash-strapped contestants who accept invitations to compete in children's games for a tempting prize with death lurking behind them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A must-watch show about a successful detective and a rookie cop with a talent for voice profiling come together to find the killer who murdered their loved ones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!