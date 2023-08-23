Top 12 must-watch thriller K-dramas on Netflix in August 2023

If you're a fan of gripping plots and unexpected twists, here are 12 Korean thriller dramas on OTT that are a must-watch.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Hellbound

An otherworldly face called an angel suddenly starts to materialize to deliver prophecies called decrees that condemn certain individuals to Hell at a specific future time.

Vincenzo

Korean-Italian mob lawyer and consigliere of the Cassano crime family returns to his homeland to search for a place to stash the mob's assets.

The Glory

A woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for years of horrific abuse during high school.

Sweet Home

Hyun is forced to leave his home after losing his family in a car accident and faces a new reality where monsters are trying to wipe out all of humanity.

The Silent Sea

An intriguing thriller about a moon mission where space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.

My Name

A violent and suspenseful K-drama about a woman who puts her trust in a powerful crime boss after the death of her father and enters the police force.

Flower Of Evil

A suspense melodrama about Detective Cha Ji-Won, who seems like a committed family man, but is living in disguise.

Sky Castle

A story about the families living at Sky Castle, an exclusive residential community that's home to Korea's elite, where their children's success means everything.

All Of Us Are Dead

A coming-of-age zombie apocalypse horror series about students trying to escape from a high school which has become ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.

A Model Family

The series follows a cash-strapped professor who starts working as a drug courier to save his broken family.

Squid Game

A survival drama about hundreds of cash-strapped contestants who accept invitations to compete in children's games for a tempting prize with death lurking behind them.

Voice

A must-watch show about a successful detective and a rookie cop with a talent for voice profiling come together to find the killer who murdered their loved ones.

