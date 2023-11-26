Top 12 must watch Indian supernatural thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023

Tumbbad on Prime Video is a dark folklore-based horror film set in a hauntingly atmospheric village.

Stree on Disney+ Hotstar is a quirky horror-comedy inspired by a local legend about a female ghost.

Pari on Prime Video is a supernatural horror film exploring dark folklore and demonic possession.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship on Prime Video is a chilling ghost ship mystery.

Bulbbul on Netflix is a period drama with a supernatural twist, highlighting societal evils and supernatural elements.

13B: Fear Has a New Address on Disney+ Hotstar is a psychological horror film centered on a television set that predicts the future.

1920 on Prime Video is a period horror film set in the early 20th century, focusing on supernatural events.

Ek Thi Daayan on Disney+ Hotstar is a supernatural thriller delving into witchcraft and mysterious happenings.

Dobaara on Netflix is a supernatural psychological thriller exploring doppelgangers and the paranormal.

Pizza on Disney+ Hotstar is a supernatural thriller centered around a pizza delivery boy's eerie experiences.

Bhaagamathie on Disney+ Hotstar is a horror thriller film starring Anushka Shetty.

Ghoul is not primarily a movie but a supernatural mini-series streaming on Netflix.

