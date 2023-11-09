Top 12 must watch period sagas to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Bajirao Mastani is a historical period drama that narrates the epic love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani. Watch on JioCinema.
Manikarnika stars Kangana Ranaut, the historic period drama is all about the valor of Jhansi Ki Rani. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR who will take you back to the British era. Watch it on Netflix.
Ponniyin Selvan I is about the Chola dynasty. Watch on Amazon Prime Video
Padmaavat is based in 1303 AD medieval India and narrates the story of Allaudin Khilji's obsession with a Rajput Queen. Watch on Prime Video.
Asoka is a historic period drama that narrates the story of the heir to the Maurya Empire. Watch on Prime Video.
Jodhaa Akbar stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. Watch on Netflix.
Mahanati stars Keerthy Suresh and the film is based on the tragic life of actress Savitri who turned an alcoholic after a series of depressing events in her life. Watch on MX Player.
Jubilee series by Vikramaditya Motwane is highly acclaimed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Pride and Prejudice is a romantic drama based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel. Watch on Netflix.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel to Bridgerton narrating the story of Queen Charlotte and King George. Watch on Netflix.
Bridgerton is all about finding true love in an era strictly guided by rules. Watch on Netflix.
