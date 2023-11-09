Top 12 must watch period sagas to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Bajirao Mastani is a historical period drama that narrates the epic love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani. Watch on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manikarnika stars Kangana Ranaut, the historic period drama is all about the valor of Jhansi Ki Rani. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR who will take you back to the British era. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan I is about the Chola dynasty. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padmaavat is based in 1303 AD medieval India and narrates the story of Allaudin Khilji's obsession with a Rajput Queen. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asoka is a historic period drama that narrates the story of the heir to the Maurya Empire. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jodhaa Akbar stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahanati stars Keerthy Suresh and the film is based on the tragic life of actress Savitri who turned an alcoholic after a series of depressing events in her life. Watch on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jubilee series by Vikramaditya Motwane is highly acclaimed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pride and Prejudice is a romantic drama based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel to Bridgerton narrating the story of Queen Charlotte and King George. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bridgerton is all about finding true love in an era strictly guided by rules. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Leo box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay movie to cross 600 crore by end of third week?

 

 Find Out More