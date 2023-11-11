Top 12 mythological movies, web series on OTT to watch with family this Diwali weekend
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Adipurush on Amazon Prime Video is based on the epic Ramayana.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Setu on Amazon Prime Video talks about the existence of Adam’s bridge since Lord Ram built it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra on Disney+ Hotstar has a mythological connection with astras.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asur streaming on JioCinema has its roots in Indian mythology.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around lord Hanuman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 on Netflix has Akshay Kumar playing the role of Lord Shiva.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaakuntalam on Amazon Prime Video showcases the love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devo Ke Dev Mahadev on Disney+ Hotstar follows lord Shiva’s journey.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghoul streaming on Netflix has an essence of Indian mythology.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmakshetra on Netflix is a historical drama series based on the Kurukshetra war.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2013 series Mahabharat is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Box office records by Salman Khan before Tiger 3 hits screens
Find Out More