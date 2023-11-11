Top 12 mythological movies, web series on OTT to watch with family this Diwali weekend

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023

Adipurush on Amazon Prime Video is based on the epic Ramayana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Setu on Amazon Prime Video talks about the existence of Adam’s bridge since Lord Ram built it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra on Disney+ Hotstar has a mythological connection with astras.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur streaming on JioCinema has its roots in Indian mythology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around lord Hanuman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 on Netflix has Akshay Kumar playing the role of Lord Shiva.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaakuntalam on Amazon Prime Video showcases the love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devo Ke Dev Mahadev on Disney+ Hotstar follows lord Shiva’s journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghoul streaming on Netflix has an essence of Indian mythology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmakshetra on Netflix is a historical drama series based on the Kurukshetra war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2013 series Mahabharat is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Box office records by Salman Khan before Tiger 3 hits screens

 

 Find Out More