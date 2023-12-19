Top 12 Pakistani actresses who would give tough fight to Bollywood Divas in Indian movies, web series
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Ayeza Khan has worked in a lot of Pakistani dramas. Be it a demure girl, a scheming wife or an independent woman, she won accolades.
Hania Aamir is currently one of the top actresses. Her acting chops in Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and more are proof.
Iqra Aziz in Suno Chanda, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Mannat Murad and more have made her one of the most sought-after actresses.
Kinza Hashmi is known for Mohlat, Wehem, Uraan and more shows. Kinza is one of the most popular actresses.
Kubra Khan has worked in Muqabil, Daldal, Sang-e-Mah and more shows. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan.
Mahira Khan is one of the top actresses in Pakistan. She has been ruling hearts and how!
Mashal Khan has impressed everyone with her acting chops too. Be it a shy, coy simple girl or a leading antagonist.
Mehwish Hayat is one of the highest-paid Pakistani actresses. Her talent demands the fee.
Saba Qamar has proved her mettle with every role. Be it a strong-headed woman or antagonist. She is ace!
Sajal Aly made her Bollywood debut with Mom. She has amazing potential. Her a bit restrained and powerful performance in Kuch Ankahi won hearts.
Yumna Zaidi is a talent mine. Pyaar Ke Sadqay, Parizaad, Bakhtawar and more are proof.
Maya Ali is another stunning actress in the Pakistani industry. She has proved herself with projects such as Yunhi, Mann Mayal, Jo Bichar Gaye and more.
