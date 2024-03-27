Top 12 Pakistani TV shows on social issues to watch on YouTube
Shivani PawaskarSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2024
Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin starring Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi talks about human trafficking. The makers also highlighted several social issues subtly. Watch it on TVONE Youtube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Udaari highlights child sexual abuse in society. Watch this one on HUM TV's YouTube channel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yaqeen Ka Safar starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir is a romantic love story but is quite female-centric and highlights the issues women face every day. Watch it on HUM TV's YouTube channel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai is about the stigma attached to a daughter's birth. This is such a heartwrenching drama. Watch it on ARY Digital's YouTube channel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bay Dardi broke stereotypes by talking about HIV/AIDS in it. Aiman Khan and Affan Waheed starrer is on ARY Digital.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chup Raho is about a woman who faces physical abuse at the hands of her family member. Sajal Aly, Feroze Khan, Arjumand Rahim and Syed Jibran starrer Pakistani drama is on ARY Digital's YouTube Channel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aakhir Kab Tak is about a rape victim. Ushnah Shah plays the lead role in this drama which is on HUM TV's YouTube channel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aakhri Station is a mini-series that talks about 7 different women and the issues they face such as acid attacks, abusive marriages, depression, AIDS, forced prostitution, etc. Check it out on ARY Digital's YouTube channel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khuda Mera Bhi Hai highlights the shunning of the third gender in society. Watch this one on the YouTube channel of ARY Digital.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranjha Ranjha Kardi features Iqra Aziz and Imran Ahsraf. It talks about a mentally challenged person and a woman who aspires to have a lavish lifestyle. Watch it on HUM TV's YouTube channel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meray Paas Tum Ho deals with the lesser-explored side of men getting cheated on by their wives. Ayeza Khan and Humayun Saeed starrer is on YouTube of ARY Digital.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ishq Zahe Naseeb talks about a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder which was triggered as a result of severe childhood trauma. Watch this one on ARY Digital's YouTube channel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean hair care nighttime routine for healthier hair