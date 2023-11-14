Top 12 Pakistani TV shows with highest IMDb rating

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Parizaad presents the social issue of racism. The story is about a man who gets mocked for his skin colour. Its rating is 9.2.

Meri Zaat Zarrae Benishan with an IMDb rating of 9.1 is a story of a woman who is wrongfully accused of adultery, but her daughter unearths the truth.

Alif follows the story of Momin and Momina who have different goals but similar paths, will destiny align them or not? Its rating is 9.1.

Pyarey Afzal is about a lover who confronts his forbidden love due to which situations change drastically. With a rating of 9, it's a must watch.

Humsafar is a love triangle between a couple who are forced into a marriage while the girl is still in love with her best friend. Rating 8.9.

With the rating of 8.8, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi is one of the hard-hitting stories about the suffering and struggles of the poor.

Suno Chanda is a story of two people who truly hate each other but their families get them to marry. Its rating is 8.8.

Dastaan is about the 1974 partition and the troubles faced by Bano and her fiance due to the same. The show has a rating of 8.8.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat is one of the tricky stories about a child of a modern elite family falling in love with the daughter of an Imam. Rating - 8.7.

Ehd-e-Wafa is about friends as they leave highschool to live practical lives just to see how hard the world really is. Its rating is 8.5 and is a must watch TV show.

Meray Paas Tum Ho is a sad story of a middle-class man whose wife leaves him because of money problems. The show is rated 8.3.

