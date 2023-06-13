Top 12 pics of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with baby Malti that will make you go aww

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' picture album with daughter Malti Marie is the best.

Nikita Thakkar

Jun 13, 2023

Daddy's girl

This is the latest pic of Malti Marie with daddy Nick Jonas.

Cute makeup artist

Priyanka now has an in-house makeup artist.

Picnic time

Sundays are indeed meant for picnics.

Blessed

Here's a glimpse of Malti's first trip to Siddhivinayak temple.

First Easter

Here's a glimpse of Malti's first Easter celebration.

Aww

Malti truly is daddy's favourite.

Learning about Indian culture

Priyanka is ensuring that Malti gets to learn about Indian culture too.

Family time

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra try to spend most of their time with Malti Marie.

6 months old

Here's a throwback to when Malti turned 6 months old.

Selfie time

Priyanka loves to capture her time spent with Malti.

Desi vibes

Don't they look all beautiful in their desi avatars?

Happy times

Didn't we say Priyanka is the happiest when she is with her daughter Malti?

