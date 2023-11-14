Top 12 Popular Korean movies, shows dubbed in Hindi to watch on Netflix
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
So Not Worth It-A story about the love and friendships of students who reside at an international university dormitory.
Destined With You-When an opportunity to impress her boss arises at work, she takes on the job to get a haunted family shrine demolished.
Business Proposal-An ordinary office worker disguises herself and goes on a blind date with her attractive boss in the place of her friend.
20th Century Girl-A high school student accidentally discovers love on the beginning of a new century.
Daily Dose of Sunshine-When you see someone for who they truly are, you can never expect anything less from them, and this drama sets the exact standards for what you could expect going forward.
The King-In this story of parallel universes, a detective from present-day Seoul meets the monarch of the alternate-reality Korean Empire.
Start Up-A group of youthful business people come together to launch a company. Together, they endure corporate betrayals, challenging business choices and wounded hearts.
Behind Your Touch-A wacky village veterinarian receives a secret ability: when she touches a person or animal's butt, she's able to read their past.
My Name-The story of this drama starts when Yoon Ji Woo (Han So Hee) has to face the fact about her father’s death. After knowing this, Ji Woo decides to take revenge for the murder.
The Fabulous- This tale of four friends in the fashion industry shows not only their fast and free lifestyle, but also all the hard work and heartache .
Dream-Tells the story of a team of people trying out for the Homeless World Cup, an annual international soccer event.
A Model Family-An assistant professor at a university who desperately wants a promotion so that he can take better care of his family. Watch to know what he does next.
