Top 12 popular stars who disappeared from Bollywood even after working in hit films
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023
Asin gained fame from Ready and Gajhini.
Prachi Desai gained limelight with Rock On, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and Bol Bachchan.
Rahul Roy is popularly known for his musical hit Aashiqui.
Fardeen Khan faded away into oblivion after delivering several Bollywood movies.
Namrata Shirodkar appeared in several 90s Hindi movies.
Tanushree Dutta claims that she was forced to quit Bollywood because of Nana Patekar.
Upen Patel featured in movies like 36 China Town, Namastey London, and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani.
Maine Pyaar Kiya fame Bhagyshree quit Bollywood to look after her family.
Udita Goswami left Bollywood to focus on her career as DJ.
Sonal Chauhan is popular for her role in Jannat alongside Emraan Hashmi.
Remember cool dude Zayed Khan from Main Hoon Na? He too faded from Bollywood.
Bhumika Chawla disappeared after her hit movie Tere Naam.
