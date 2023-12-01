Top 12 romantic Korean web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT that you simply cannot miss
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
Destined With You will make you believe in love from past life. The K-drama is on Netflix.
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim on Netflix is about a childhood tragedy binding two individuals together forever.
Snowdrop on Disney+Hotstar is about a teacher treating an injured university student.
Business Proposal on Netflix is all about how destiny makes way to bring lovers together.
Her Private Life is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is of a museum curator falling in love with a singer but there is a twist.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is an emotional drama that will touch the right chords of your hearts. It is on Netflix.
Extraordinary You is on JioCinema. It is an interesting take about an a girl changing her destiny after getting to know that she is a character from a comic book.
Crash Landing On You is so romantic web series that the lead stars actually fell in love with each other. It is on Netflix.
Descendants of the Sun is among the most popular Korean drama on Netflix. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2.
Something in the Rain is a story of a 30 plus woman falling in love with her friend's brother. It is on Netflix.
Goblin is on JioCinema and Viki. The series is about an immortal goblin trying to find his true love to remove a sword from his chest.
Tale of the Nine Tailed on Netflix is about a reincarnation, lost love, supernatural creatures and much more.
