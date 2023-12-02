Top 12 Slice-of-life Anime series to keep drama at bay
Shivani Pawaskar
Classroom of Elite is on Crunchyroll. It is about a government-sponsored elite high school.
Barakamon is an up-and-coming calligrapher. He is young, talented, and a narcissist to the core. It Crunchyroll.
Fruit Basket follows the story of 13 members of a family who are cursed to turn into animals as per their Chinese Zodiac.
Haikyuu follows the story of a star volleyball player who has a short height. Watch it on Netflix.
Your Lie in April is on Crunchyroll. It follows the healing journey of a boy who lost his ability to play after a traumatic incident in childhood.
Usagi Drop is the journey of fatherhood. Watch it on Crunchyroll.
Grand Blue follows some goofy adventures of a couple of friends. Watch it on YouTube.
Love Means War follows the story of two elite students who fall in love during wartime. It is on Crunchyroll.
Orange follows the tale of friendship, trust and depression. It also teaches to to love yourself and believe in future. It is on Crunchyroll.
Natsume’s Book of Friends is about a teenager who can see spirits. He suffers from loneliness, fear because of the same. Watch it on Crunchyroll.
Flying Witch follows the ordeals of a 15-year-old professional witch. It is on Crunchyroll.
Nichijou follows the daily antics of three childhood friends. It is on Crunchyroll.
